Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,817 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,495,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,817 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.06% of Exxon Mobil worth $292,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $120.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.49.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.44.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

