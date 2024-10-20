Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 7,464 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 352.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.46. 10,159,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,568,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $39.34 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,848 shares in the company, valued at $124,875,089.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock worth $98,236,640. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

