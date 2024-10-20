Compass Ion Advisors LLC Acquires 9,852 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 201,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

COWZ stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,568 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.04 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.