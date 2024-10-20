Compass Ion Advisors LLC Buys 1,026 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,185,000 after buying an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,973,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,761. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $102.04.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

