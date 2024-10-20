Compass Ion Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,387,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,308,000 after buying an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 283.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 688,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,392,000 after acquiring an additional 509,007 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 527,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 461,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $143.68. The company had a trading volume of 124,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,180. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $144.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.99.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

