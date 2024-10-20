Compass Ion Advisors LLC Purchases 21,456 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. 6,601,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,568,257. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.48.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

