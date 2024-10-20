Compass Ion Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,570.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 903,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,947,000 after acquiring an additional 897,954 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 582,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after purchasing an additional 185,410 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,689,000. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,416,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,266,000 after purchasing an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 201.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 232,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 155,095 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

VOE stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,475. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.06 and its 200-day moving average is $156.58. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $123.92 and a 12 month high of $170.72. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

