Compass Ion Advisors LLC Sells 1,434 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.9% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWA LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,984. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.41. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $120.82. The company has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

