Compass Minerals International (CMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Compass Minerals International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.
Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.
Compass Minerals International Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE:CMP opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.
Compass Minerals International Company Profile
Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.
