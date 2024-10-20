Compass Minerals International (CMP) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Compass Minerals International has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The basic materials company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.86 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 14.81%.

NYSE:CMP opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $559.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $27.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Compass Minerals International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

