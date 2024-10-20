Craig Hallum Boosts NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Price Target to $21.00

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SMR. CLSA initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.39.

Shares of SMR stock opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. NuScale Power has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.25.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.18). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

In other NuScale Power news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $108,134.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,323 shares in the company, valued at $266,539.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Carl M. Fisher sold 12,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $108,134.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,539.17. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Ramsey Hamady sold 19,242 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $153,551.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,294.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 490,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,287,356 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth $175,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in NuScale Power by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 21,718 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in NuScale Power by 4,593.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in NuScale Power by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 68.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

