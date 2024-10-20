Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (SLVO) to Issue Dividend of $2.15 on October 25th

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 2.1478 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a boost from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.74.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 3.6 %
SLVO stock opened at $85.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average of $80.03. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $68.51 and a twelve month high of $86.36.
Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Is Spotify Stock Poised to Soar? Options Traders Think So
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.