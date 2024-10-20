CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,448 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,776,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,491,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,172 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,917,923 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,024,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,143,822 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,048,351,000 after acquiring an additional 184,297 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382,931 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,963,508 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $555,406,000 after purchasing an additional 389,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TD Cowen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.26.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $60.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.