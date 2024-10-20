Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 374,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,369 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.35% of Global X Uranium ETF worth $10,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X Uranium ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSEARCA URA opened at $33.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.82. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

