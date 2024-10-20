Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Buys 55 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $27,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Melius Research raised Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $611.81 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $413.92 and a twelve month high of $614.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $578.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $510.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.