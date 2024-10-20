Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 360 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.6% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,704,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 11,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $251.27 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $179.11 and a 12-month high of $251.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.71 and a 200-day moving average of $225.03.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

