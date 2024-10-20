Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy stock opened at $128.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.27. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $92.58 and a fifty-two week high of $129.53.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.22. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DTE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on DTE Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

