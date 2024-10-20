Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,137 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $182.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.15. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

