Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTSO. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised Cytosorbents to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

Cytosorbents Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 68.70% and a negative return on equity of 131.84%. The company had revenue of $9.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cytosorbents

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Management LLC raised its stake in Cytosorbents by 98.8% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 825,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. Avenir Corp boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 3,172,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in Cytosorbents by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,433,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 67,181 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cytosorbents during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 188.0% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 34,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 22,557 shares during the last quarter. 32.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention, and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant; and offers VetResQ, a device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

