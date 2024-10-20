Danielle Benedict Sells 9,050 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Stock

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) insider Danielle Benedict sold 9,050 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $200,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,949,617.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Danielle Benedict also recently made the following trade(s):

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

On Friday, October 4th, Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of United Natural Foods stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $299,706.56.

United Natural Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $21.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 0.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $23.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 661.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 317.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

View Our Latest Report on United Natural Foods

About United Natural Foods

(Get Free Report)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.