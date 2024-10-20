Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock Price Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.48 and last traded at $37.53. 525,972 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,257,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.77.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.57.

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.74.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $557.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.65 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 14,912 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.67 per share, for a total transaction of $502,087.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,128.49. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 23.4% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.9% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

