Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) Stock Price Down 5.3% – Should You Sell?

Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.08 and last traded at $1.08. 87,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 147,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Davis Commodities Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.13.
Institutional Trading of Davis Commodities
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Davis Commodities stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of Davis Commodities as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
About Davis Commodities
Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.
