Dell Technologies Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.445 per share by the technology company on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Dell Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Dell Technologies to earn $8.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.4%.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $126.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.50. The firm has a market cap of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,665,690.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,560. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,953,387 shares of company stock worth $2,113,353,236 in the last three months. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DELL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DELL

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.