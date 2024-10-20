DigiByte (DGB) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.60 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. DigiByte has a market capitalization of $122.52 million and approximately $2.60 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69,104.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.51 or 0.00531812 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00008795 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.03 or 0.00107129 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.10 or 0.00236014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00029118 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.50 or 0.00028223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00073742 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,317,495,618 coins and its circulating supply is 17,317,495,943 coins. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

