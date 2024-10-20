Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $165.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $165.65.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,604.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Digital Realty Trust from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.17.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

