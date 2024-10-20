Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $175.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $165.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.76. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $113.94 and a 52 week high of $165.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 135.56%.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total transaction of $90,156.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.