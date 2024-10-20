Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF) Stock Price Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (TSE:DF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.51 and last traded at C$6.46. 138,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average session volume of 68,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.45.

The company has a market capitalization of C$157.37 million and a P/E ratio of 4.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.07.

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

