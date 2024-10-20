DMC Group LLC Boosts Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in AeroVironment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 47.7% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

In related news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.22, for a total value of $77,703.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,799.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,787 shares of company stock valued at $352,178 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $216.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.73 and a beta of 0.50. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.28 and a 52-week high of $224.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.26.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.28. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $189.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

