DMC Group LLC Has $542,000 Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at $6,368,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 20.9% during the first quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 78,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 111,169 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.16.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $601.71 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $607.99 and its 200 day moving average is $584.17.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Articles

