DMC Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

DMC Group LLC increased its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 68.3% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 35.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 7.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 301,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 21,840 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $496.16 million, a P/E ratio of -19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $438.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.11%.

In other news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 19,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $104,838.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 243,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,127.53. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

