DMC Group LLC Invests $222,000 in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

DMC Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 270.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,895,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,833 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $83,046,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,148,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 769,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,585,000 after buying an additional 331,096 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $92.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average is $85.96. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

