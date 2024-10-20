DMC Group LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

DMC Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the second quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 8,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.25.

Union Pacific stock opened at $244.10 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.97 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $148.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

