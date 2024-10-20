Donna Jeanne Carson Purchases 17,443 Shares of Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Stock

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) Director Donna Jeanne Carson bought 17,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, with a total value of C$50,061.41.

Ensign Energy Services Price Performance

ESI stock opened at C$2.86 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.94 and a 52 week high of C$3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$525.30 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.50.

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$391.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$387.80 million. Ensign Energy Services had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.63%. Analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post 0.2901354 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.58.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

