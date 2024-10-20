dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.66 ($1.21) and traded as low as GBX 88.10 ($1.15). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 91.50 ($1.19), with a volume of 237,422 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 90.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.77 million, a PE ratio of 2,287.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.16.

dotdigital Group Plc engages in the provision of intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. It offers Dotdigital, a SaaS-based an all-in-one customer experience and data platform that breaks down data siloes to create a centralized data hub that delivers actionable insights and enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns through various channels, such as web, email, SMS, WhatsApp, chat, push, social, ads, and others.

