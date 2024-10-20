Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. The firm has a market cap of $140.21 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The shipping company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $37.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

