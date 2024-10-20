Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

DT stock opened at $54.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 105.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.06. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.42 and a 12 month high of $61.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dynatrace news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

