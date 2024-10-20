Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,489,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,177 shares during the period. Dynavax Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 4.19% of Dynavax Technologies worth $61,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $227,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of DVAX opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.
View Our Latest Report on Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Dynavax Technologies
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Misses and Beats: 3 Stocks That Are Moving Markets Right Now
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Cisco on the Rise: AI Potential and Analyst Upgrades Drive Gains
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/14 – 10/18
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.