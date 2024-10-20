Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,489,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 112,177 shares during the period. Dynavax Technologies makes up about 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC owned 4.19% of Dynavax Technologies worth $61,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 175.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the first quarter worth $227,000. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVAX opened at $10.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 182.50 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $15.15.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.92 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 2.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

