EACO (OTCMKTS:EACO) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

EACO Co. (OTCMKTS:EACO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.81 and last traded at $37.81. 708 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.72.

EACO Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $183.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

EACO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EACO Corporation, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc, distributes and sells electronic components and fasteners in the United States, Asia, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic components, such as spacers and standoffs, card guides and ejectors, component holders and fuses, circuit board connectors, and cable components, as well as various fasteners and hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EACO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EACO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.