Eagle Capital Management LLC Purchases 425 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 1.5% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 742,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18,274 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,729.9% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 47,028 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 44,458 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 256,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 342,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 77,073 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 155,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 24,244,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,106,250. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The stock has a market cap of $165.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -487.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.