Earthport (LON:EPO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Earthport plc (LON:EPO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.70 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 37.70 ($0.49). Earthport shares last traded at GBX 37.70 ($0.49), with a volume of 55,545 shares changing hands.
Earthport Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.70. The stock has a market capitalization of £240.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.94.
Earthport Company Profile
Earthport Plc, a financial services company, provides payment services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transactional and Professional Services. It offers cross-border payment services through the combination of a network of segregated bank accounts in various geographies; software that mirrors the movements of funds from bank to bank; and the knowledge base embedded in the platform and the organization related to each of the countries.
