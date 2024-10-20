Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $119.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $114.00.

EMN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

NYSE EMN opened at $108.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $104.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $68.89 and a one year high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.75%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 118.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 9,517 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 54.9% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 572,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,126,000 after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth about $223,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

