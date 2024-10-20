E&G Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

E&G Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $222.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.88 and a 52-week high of $222.07. The company has a market capitalization of $144.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.53 and a 200 day moving average of $204.79.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.