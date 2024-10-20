E&G Advisors LP Has $7.74 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.1% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $181.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The company has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.82.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

