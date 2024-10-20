E&G Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the quarter. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSV. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $78.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

