E&G Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY opened at $54.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $58.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

