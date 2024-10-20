E&G Advisors LP Takes Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,977,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after buying an additional 1,131,534 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $927,000. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 31.6% during the second quarter. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC now owns 6,032,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Stock Up 3.9 %

BTG stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48.

B2Gold Dividend Announcement

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $492.57 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.01% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -533.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cibc World Mkts cut shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.12.

B2Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

