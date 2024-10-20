Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ~$33.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $37.25. Elevance Health also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 33.000-33.000 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price (down from $646.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus downgraded Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $600.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $643.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.27.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $430.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $526.74 and its 200-day moving average is $527.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Elevance Health has a 12-month low of $397.98 and a 12-month high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Elevance Health will post 37.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total transaction of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, CEO Gail Boudreaux sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.98, for a total value of $17,033,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,709 shares in the company, valued at $63,478,674.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,915.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,170 shares of company stock worth $20,638,737. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

