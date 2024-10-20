Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 366,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $324,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 49.2% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 11.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 59,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.3% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $917.97 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $547.61 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $921.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $858.02.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 67.52% and a net margin of 18.86%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $986.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

