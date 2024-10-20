Embree Financial Group Cuts Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Embree Financial Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,686,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,095,000 after purchasing an additional 621,738 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,088,000 after buying an additional 359,290 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,065,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after buying an additional 286,831 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after acquiring an additional 103,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after acquiring an additional 415,559 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.37 and a 12-month high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

