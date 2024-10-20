Embree Financial Group Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Embree Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,932 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $58.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.39 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.23.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile
Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
