Embree Financial Group Decreases Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Embree Financial Group reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Netflix were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after buying an additional 149,341 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 17.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,762,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,213,825,000 after purchasing an additional 106,756 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,449,114 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 104,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,306 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,214,488,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $820.00 to $835.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Netflix from $758.00 to $797.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $747.70.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total value of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total value of $31,981,986.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $763.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $696.38 and a 200-day moving average of $654.94. The firm has a market cap of $329.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $392.26 and a 1-year high of $766.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.93% and a net margin of 19.54%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

